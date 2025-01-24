Latest
2 hours ago
The Oath Keepers Want More From Trump
2 days ago
Trump Installs Stop The Steal Booster To End Cases Against Jan. 6 Defendants
7 days ago
MAGA, MAHA, And Lots Of Crypto: Which Trump Inaugural Ball Is Right For You?
1 week ago
A Trump DOJ Could Bring An End To The Yearslong Investigation Of His Ally Ken Paxton

To Battle ‘Woke,’ DOJ ‘Suspends’ Black, Womens History Months

The Department of Justice building is seen past the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, DC, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
January 24, 2025 11:55 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

In order to combat the scourge of “DEI,” the DOJ yesterday indefinitely suspended observance of events like Black History Month, Women’s History Month and other long observed (and one would imagine fairly innocuous) commemorations.

The details are as follows.

Yesterday as part of the implementation of Trump’s anti-DEI executive order and the related anti-DEI guidance memorandum from the Office of Personal Management, the Executive Office of United States Attorneys immediately “suspend[ed] observance programs until further notice” and advised regional U.S. Attorneys Offices that “we believe it would also be prudent for the USAOs to suspend all observance events at this time.”

For what it’s worth, Black History Month isn’t something that BLM activists came up with. President Gerald Ford recognized February in 1976 and Congress passed a law designating February as National Black History Month in 1986.

The news was contained in a circular email sent to all U.S. Attorney’s Offices and shared with TPM.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: