WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett look on before President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during a joi...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett look on before President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

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