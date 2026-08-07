Editors' Blog

Let’s Finish This

by
08.07.26 | 5:07 pm

We’re getting near our goal for this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. We call it a goal. It’s more like a necessity. But we’re getting close. This is very important. It’s a critical part of our whole system for keeping TPM strong and moving forward. Please take a moment right now and make a contribution if you’ve been considering it. We really need it now. Just click right here. Thank you.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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