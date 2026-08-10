Editors' Blog

We’re Goin’ Live to Talk Trump’s Blue State Retribution at 1 PM ET

by
08.10.26 | 12:14 pm
TPM Illustration/Getty Images/Wikipedia

This afternoon, Emine Yücel, Josh Kovensky and John Light will join me on our YouTube channel to discuss their investigation from last week showing that the Trump administration has on multiple occasions withheld funds from blue states just because they voted blue — you know, the kind of story that would have been leading every news program for a month in the Before Times. Anyway, join us at 1 p.m. ET.

PSA: We’re going to be very active over on YouTube going forward. If you like hearing our voices and seeing our faces, please subscribe so you don’t miss anything!

Joe Ragazzo is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
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