LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the 125th Army-Navy football game at Northwest Stadium on December 14, 2024 in L... LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the 125th Army-Navy football game at Northwest Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Trump is attending the game with lawmakers and Cabinet nominees including, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and others. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS

I titled a recent Editors’ Blog post The Age of Monsters. I’ve been thinking about that post and theme again because I keep seeing more confirmation, more evidence of this dimension of the world we are currently living in. I stress again that the idea here is not that these “monsters” are bad people, though I would say that most of them are in varying degrees. The issue is their gigantism. They are so much more powerful than ordinary people, mostly but not in every case because of wealth, that they distort the whole fabric of society and politics. They are like big, clumsy and lumbering oafs who nonetheless have power that make if not the whole game than all the center of gravity be about them.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
