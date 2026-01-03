Brief Point

Let me reiterate a general point I’ve made in other posts. I don’t think there’s any actual reason we’re invading Venezuela or trying to decapitate its government or whatever we’re doing. I think there are two or three different factions in the government each pushing a very hostile policy toward Venezueala for differing reasons. Meanwhile Trump thinks it’s cool and has a personal beef with Maduro. That combination of factors created a lot of forward momentum within the US government with nothing pushing back in the opposite direction. That gets you to today. My point is that it’s a mistake to think there’s a “real” reason mixed in with other subterfuges and rationales. And it’s important to find out which one the “real” reason is. It’s not that linear or logical.