Inside TPM: Nicole Lafond

If you want to understand the inner workings of TPM, there’s really no better person to seek out than Nicole. In addition to overseeing and authoring Where Things Stand and The Weekender, Nicole works as an editor with all of our reporters. Nicole first came to TPM as an editorial intern back in 2014 and then returned in 2017. So, suffice to say, she has seen a lot. Did you know she once worked at the Daily Caller and I thought she might be some kind of plant infiltrating TPM? We discuss that (she wasn’t, obviously.). How has TPM evolved cover Trump II? We talk about that. What’s the philosophy behind The Weekender and Where Things Stand? She explains. Do you watch Rings of Power? We do, and we talk about it. So check it out, it’s a good one!
Latest
17 hours agoOne Agency Held Off The DOGE Invasion And Is Now Fighting Back
17 hours agoJudge Reinstates Fired NLRB Member, Rejecting ‘A Presidency That Is Untouchable By The Law’
23 hours agoTrump Bullies GOP Hardliners As House Dems Stand Against CR Without Separation Of Powers Deal
2 days agoFederal Judge Poised To Block NLRB Firing Bristles At ‘Extreme’ Attempt To Expand Trump’s Power
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 7, 2025 12:43 a.m.
This is a Facebook post by Missouri state Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia). The Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) he refers…
-
|March 6, 2025 10:44 p.m.
Just found out that a new memorandum from the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), dated March 5th, 2025,…
-
|March 6, 2025 10:07 p.m.
You see in the feature well we have Josh Kovensky’s piece on the US African Development Foundation’s efforts to resist…