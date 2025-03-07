Latest
Inside TPM: Nicole Lafond

By
|
March 7, 2025 10:09 a.m.
If you want to understand the inner workings of TPM, there’s really no better person to seek out than Nicole. In addition to overseeing and authoring Where Things Stand and The Weekender, Nicole works as an editor with all of our reporters. Nicole first came to TPM as an editorial intern back in 2014 and then returned in 2017. So, suffice to say, she has seen a lot. Did you know she once worked at the Daily Caller and I thought she might be some kind of plant infiltrating TPM? We discuss that (she wasn’t, obviously.). How has TPM evolved cover Trump II? We talk about that. What’s the philosophy behind The Weekender and Where Things Stand? She explains. Do you watch Rings of Power? We do, and we talk about it. So check it out, it’s a good one!

Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo) is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office.
