Latest
6 hours ago
Secretive DC Influence Project Appears To Be Running A Group House For Right-Wing Lawmakers
1 day ago
How DOGE’s Cuts To The IRS Threaten To Cost More Than DOGE Will Ever Save
2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Makes Aggressive New Claim of Executive Power To Circumvent The Senate 
3 days ago
One Agency Held Off The DOGE Invasion And Is Now Fighting Back

My Other Life

By
|
March 9, 2025 9:48 a.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

I usually go many years between writing anywhere else but TPM. But I got tempted by the opportunity to write a short item about the hows and the whys of hand tool woodworking. It’s in Playboy of all places (don’t start). It’s part of a package called 25 Things You can read it here.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: