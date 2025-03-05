One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Laying the Groundwork to Defeat Joni Ernst

 Member Newsletter
March 5, 2025 2:41 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to reporters during a press conference following the weekly Republican Party luncheon on July 26, 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Democrats need to be on the ground in states like Iowa, supporting local Democrats who can start building the case now against Sen. Joni Ernst (R) and other pro-Trump politicians, whoever ends up winning the right to challenge her as the Democratic nominee. I’m not saying Ernst will lose. It will be a very difficult race. Iowa has rapidly gone from a textbook swing state to a reliably red one in presidential elections. But people forget how rapidly things can change in a political climate in which visible, core political decisions by elected officials have tangible and deep impacts on ordinary people’s lives. People forget what happened between 2004 and 2006. They forget what happened between 2008 and 2010, though I think the first is the more relevant analog. There’s 2018 too. But I think we’ll find 2018 isn’t that true an analog.

