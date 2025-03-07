Is Elon Regulating His Own Rockets Now?

TOPSHOT - People sit on a boat with a Trump flag as they watch SpaceX's Starship lift off from Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on March 6, 2025, during its 8th test flight. SpaceX carried out another launch of its p...

TOPSHOT - People sit on a boat with a Trump flag as they watch SpaceX's Starship lift off from Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on March 6, 2025, during its 8th test flight. SpaceX carried out another launch of its powerful Starship rocket on March 6 but quickly lost contact with the vessel as it roared over the Gulf of Mexico. "Can confirm we did lose contact with the ship. Unfortunately, this happened last time too," SpaceX official Dan Huot said, alluding to a launch in January in which the same upper stage of the rocket exploded over the Caribbean, raining debris. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

