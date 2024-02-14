NY3 Post-Game: It’s All Over But Deciding Why The Dem Win Doesn’t Matter

With the clear light of morning I wanted to do another after-action report on the results out of the special election in New York’s 3rd congressional district. According to the close-to-final results, former Rep. Tom Suozzi beat Mazi Pilip by eight percentage points, 54% to 46%. That is a decisive if not a huge margin.