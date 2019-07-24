‘Not As A Candidate’

A quick point you may have missed:

Under questioning from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), special counsel Robert Mueller denied that he was a candidate for FBI director when he met with President Trump after the firing of James Comey.

This has been an ongoing “conflict of interest” charge lobbed at Mueller by President Trump and his backers. I don’t believe we’ve had Mueller publicly deny before that he was a candidate for the FBI director position.

The day after his meeting with Trump, Mueller was named special counsel.