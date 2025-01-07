Latest
12 hours ago
Aileen Cannon Purports To Block Public Release Of Jack Smith Report

By
|
January 7, 2025 12:47 p.m.
Updated January 7, 2025 1:13 p.m.
On dubious authority, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order Tuesday purporting to block the public release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s closing report by Attorney General Merrick Garland.  

Cannon’s unprecedented order came at the urging of two former Trump aides who were charged in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which is currently on appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. 

The move comes as Trump’s lawyers, many of whom have been tapped for substantial roles in the Justice Department in his new administration, have been lobbying Garland not to release Smith’s report. The two-volume report seemingly includes Smith’s findings in both the classified documents case and the Jan. 6 election subversion case.

Cannon’s order — which blocks Garland from “releasing, sharing, or transmitting the Final Report or any drafts of such Report outside the Department of Justice” — does not distinguish between the two volumes of Smith’s report, potentially stretching her already strained authority even further, to the Jan. 6 case in which she’s never been involved. 

Earlier today, the two Trump aides, Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, filed an emergency motion with the 11th Circuit, asking the appellate court to block the report’s publication.

In their Monday letter to Garland, Trump’s lawyers lambasted Smith and demanded that Garland fire him. 

“The release of any confidential report prepared by this out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor would be nothing more than a lawless political stunt, designed to politically harm President Trump and justify the huge sums of taxpayer money Smith unconstitutionally spent on his failed and dismissed cases,” they wrote. “Under such circumstances, releasing Smith’s report is obviously not in the public interest — particularly in light of President Trump’s commanding victory in the election and the sensitive nature of the ongoing transition process.”

The letter makes clear that Trump and his allies’ interest in blocking the report’s release extends beyond concern for Nauta and de Oliveira, whose cases are ongoing.

In a brief response, Smith said that he would not give Garland his Mar-a-Lago documents findings until after 1 p.m. ET today, and that Garland, if he ultimately publishes the report, wouldn’t do so before 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

Trump and his team may win the publication battle by dint of running out the clock until the same lawyers asking that the DOJ suppress the report are leading the department.

And so the Trump legal saga winds down the same way it began — with comical overreach by Aileen Cannon, acting at the behest of a former and future president insisting that he’s the victim of a political witch hunt.

Read the order here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for sooner sooner says:

    Fine…block its release.

    Make everyone even more curious to read of tsf’s criminality to the point that when it is either released or leaked it’ll be a bestseller.

    I can see a movie or Netflix series in the making!

    As for Judge Cannon being dubious let’s not even start…

  2. It will see the light of day, sooner or later.

  3. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    She also ordered the tides to stop moving in and out.

  4. The response to this should be really simple, if Biden has the balls to do it. Biden gets a copy of the report directly from either Smith or Garland, and then Biden releases it on his way out the door. What are they going to do? Biden has Presidential immunity.

  5. This is bullshit. Biden should order the immediate release of that report and ask the judiciary what they plan to do about it. This is obviously a separation of powers issue, and the executive branch controls the DOJ.

