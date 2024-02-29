Mitch McConnell: Some Thoughts on Mastery, Destruction and Minority Rule

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 7: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on June 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. McConnell told reporters he hoped the two parties could find common ground on potential gun violence legislation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mitch McConnell is one of those historical figures – perhaps historic – for whom the greatness of his skill and impact are matched only in inverse by the malignity of his impact on our politics. To put it more brashly, McConnell was great at doing political evil. There is now a kind of rearguard effort to remake McConnell as an institutionalist, a last vestige of the pre-Trumpian GOP. And on that last point, being a vestige there’s some truth. On being an institutionalist, not at all.

Mitch McConnell’s great legacy is the thorough institutionalization of minority rule in US politics, especially at the federal level. The first and most obvious part of that is that McConnell, more than anyone else, is the man who broke the United States Senate, largely by domesticating the filibuster. No more a wild bull kept out in the stockade for ugly moments but now living within the household, almost a family member, though no less dangerous and wild.