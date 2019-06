One other nugget from the Axios on HBO interview of Jared Kushner:

Asked why he didn’t call the FBI when he received the email setting up the the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Kushner became agitated and highly defensive. He dismissed is as a “clown show.” But asked if he’d call the FBI now if such a thing were to happen again, Kushner demurred. “I don’t know. It’s hard to do hypotheticals.”