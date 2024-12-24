Here’s some Christmas Eve entertainment for you. By perhaps making Mike Johnson unelected as Speaker (not a done deal but a real possibility) last week’s Trump/Elon drama may leave Republicans JanSix’ing themselves this year this time. Ironic! This Roll Call article gets into the details. But the gist is that if they can’t elect Mike Johnson (or someone else between January 3rd and 6th) they can’t properly constitute themselves to officially receive the electoral votes. There won’t be a properly constituted or sworn-in House, at least not in the way it’s been done the few couple centuries-plus. The Roll Call article makes clear there are probably workarounds, maybe, largely because the constitution leaves it to the House to make up its own rules. So the House can probably, maybe?, make up a new rule to resolve the problem. But it won’t be pretty.