Jan. 6 Committee Hearing #8: The 187 Minutes

Last night’s Jan. 6 House Select Committee primetime hearing was the final one for this season, or at least until September. It was, in part, a showcase of the fear felt that day — even by those Republicans who boosted Trump’s lies. Juxtaposed against somber moments (recordings played of security officials fearing for their lives, considering making goodbye calls to their families) were absurd and even comical ones — most notably, footage of Senator Josh Hawley hauling ass once the insurrection got violent. Earlier that day he had raised his fist in a gesture of solidarity with the rioters from the comfort and safety of a secure and cordoned-off space.

Then there was the never-before-seen Trump blooper reel where he struggles to say the word “yesterday” while attempting to record a message to the nation on Jan. 7. A frustrated Ivanka can be heard coaching him — “let’s take that out then” is her solution. In the speech he is petulant about condemning the violence of Jan. 6 and continues to resist accepting the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

As has been the case since long before the Jan. 6 insurrection, we'll continue to keep an eye on this beat and cover the hearings live when they resume in September.