Jan. 6 Committee Hearing #8: The 187 Minutes

TPM's Twitter Space and more
By
|
July 22, 2022 10:19 a.m.

Last night’s Jan. 6 House Select Committee primetime hearing was the final one for this season, or at least until September. It was, in part, a showcase of the fear felt that day — even by those Republicans who boosted Trump’s lies. Juxtaposed against somber moments (recordings played of security officials fearing for their lives, considering making goodbye calls to their families) were absurd and even comical ones — most notably, footage of Senator Josh Hawley hauling ass once the insurrection got violent. Earlier that day he had raised his fist in a gesture of solidarity with the rioters from the comfort and safety of a secure and cordoned-off space.

Then there was the never-before-seen Trump blooper reel where he struggles to say the word “yesterday” while attempting to record a message to the nation on Jan. 7. A frustrated Ivanka can be heard coaching him — “let’s take that out then” is her solution. In the speech he is petulant about condemning the violence of Jan. 6 and continues to resist accepting the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

Our small but mighty team of reporters covered the events of the evening live — check out this Twitter thread for a recap and in audio format afterward using Twitter Spaces. On the site we kept tabs in our live blog and through some longer, end-of-night analytical pieces. Josh Marshall published his take, for members, this morning. Catch up using the links below.

Listen to John Light and Matt Shuham discuss everything we learned during this final hearing of the season:

Catch up with a minute by minute account with video clips in this Twitter thread, or on our live blog.

A couple of longer pieces that go deeper:

Committee Presents Showcase Of Republican Fear On January 6 by Kate Riga

Radio Traffic Shows Pence Security Detail’s Panic During Capitol Attack by Matt Shuham

About Last Night by Josh Marshall (for members)

As has been the case since long before the Jan. 6 insurrection, we’ll continue to keep an eye on this beat and cover the hearings live when they resume in September. If you don’t already, follow us on Twitter @TPM.

Author Headshot
Zainab Shah is TPM's Director of Audience. She was previously the strategy and operations lead at BuzzFeed.
