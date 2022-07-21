A 187-Minute Mystery: Jan. 6 Committee Dives Into Trump’s Actions During Insurrection

Thursday’s hearing, initially billed as the prime-time season finale to the summer slate of Jan. 6 committee hearings, will focus on what then-President Donald Trump did and didn’t do as the insurrection unfurled.

Committee aides told TPM and other outlets that the hearing will lay out that Trump knew the extent of the violence and the danger, and that despite warnings from all corners, he refused to call off his supporters.

Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security advisor at the time, and Sarah Matthews, the then-deputy White House press secretary, are reportedly set to testify. Both resigned shortly after the attack.