About Last Night

(Screenshot: C-Span)
By
|
July 22, 2022 9:58 a.m.

If you didn’t see the Jan 6th’s committee’s (for now) final hearing, it was a powerful presentation. The two big takeaways, if you’re already pretty versed in what we know about that day, are these: the exfiltration of Mike Pence was probably a closer-run thing than we’d even imagined. Members of Pence’s Secrete Service detail were apparently calling loved ones to say final goodbyes before they decided to move him to a the Capitol complex’s secure location. We also saw more of Trump’s alternatively sullen and desperate refusal to face reality or perhaps more specifically refusal to dispel his supporters’ absolute belief that his “landslide” victory had been stolen. Just a pathetic, degenerate huckster capable of great violence and evil.

