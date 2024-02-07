One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Is Mike Johnson Toast After The 72 Hour Herky-Jerky Rake-Stomp Parade?

February 7, 2024 12:46 p.m.
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of you asked me last night and this morning if we may be coming to the end of Mike Johnson’s speakership. After yesterday’s two big fails, is he almost done? In any normal universe the combined events of the last 72 hours would likely lead to Johnson resigning if not in disgrace then in some mix of humiliation and … well, resignation. But this isn’t a normal universe. It’s the 2024 House Republican caucus. So I don’t think he’s going anywhere. I’m not sure any of the key people even think there’s a problem.

