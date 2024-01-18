One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Is DeSantis’s Crew Getting Whacked?

 Member Newsletter
January 18, 2024 12:53 p.m.
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: John McGuire, Republican candidate for Congress from Virginias 7th district, greets delegates at the 2020 7th District Republican Convention in Doswell, Va., on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Phot... UNITED STATES - JULY 18: John McGuire, Republican candidate for Congress from Virginias 7th district, greets delegates at the 2020 7th District Republican Convention in Doswell, Va., on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Over eight years Donald Trump has made it clear that if you cross him your career in Republican politics will be over. With Ron DeSantis’s campaign flatlining, Donald Trump seems to be moving ahead with settling the family’s outstanding business. What jumped out at me here was that his target is not a Mitt Romney (one of the only exceptions to the rule) or Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney. Next up appears to be one of the diehardest members of the rump of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: