GOPer Now Doubting Elon After Raucous Townhall

After getting rocked at a highly publicized town hall in Roswell, Georgia, last week, Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) is deciding that Elon may have been a bit hasty about things. McCormick tells the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast …
“I think we’re just moving a little too fast. We should have impact studies on each department as we do it, and I’m sure we can do that. We’re moving really, really rapidly, and we don’t know the impact … I’d rather see us take a deep breath, move a little bit slower and a little bit more deliberately. That’s kind of, generally, the feeling for a lot of people. I want to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
McCormick’s wasn’t the only town hall last week. You can see our rapidly growing town hall list here.