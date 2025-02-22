Ye Olde GOP Townhall List

I’m trying to compile a list of all the townhalls where GOP members of Congress got rocked by constituents this past week while they were on break. There are so many now that I can’t really write a whole post about each one. But I wanted to ask if you could send me links if there are examples where your member of Congress or Senator had a similar experience so I can add it to the list.

Glenn Grothman (Wisconsin) Friday morning townhall in Oshkosh

Scott Fitzgerald (Wisconsin) town hall in West Bend on Thursday.

Kevin Hern (Oklahoma) townhall in Glenpool on Thursday.

Cliff Bentz (Oregon) mutliple townhalls in eastern Oregon this week.

Nick Begich (Alaska) confronted at airport last week.

Rich McCormick (Georgia) townhall in Roswell on Thursday.