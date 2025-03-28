Latest
Listen To This: Signal Noise

By
|
March 28, 2025 12:30 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss the war plans group chat fiasco and the administration’s even darker turn on immigration.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
