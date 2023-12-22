One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Getting the Biden-Trump Algebra Right

 Member Newsletter
December 22, 2023 12:48 p.m.

We’ve been around the block many times on this question of why Joe Biden is unpopular, whether he’s a weak candidate, whether some other Democrat should replace him, etc. My general take has been that we should be clear with ourselves that it is basically an academic point because Biden will be the nominee. Recently, one of the numbers analysts I follow on Twitter, Lakshya Jain, pointed me to the actual poll data showing that none of the apparently attractive national Democratic possibilities do any better than Biden. Indeed, he seems to do a bit better, if not by a huge amount.

Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
