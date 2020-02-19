What’s Warren Up To?

Latest
By
|
February 19, 2020 9:34 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren started the night off with a slashing attack on Michael Bloomberg from which he doesn’t yet seem to have recovered. But in her next go around, Warren launched broadsides against Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and to a lesser extent Sanders, over their health care plans. She followed up with another sharp line of attack on Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

There’s not enough to go on yet to say her strategy is to target Buttigieg and Klobuchar. But Warren is in a tough spot at this stage of the primaries. Strong showings by Buttigieg and Klobuchar have threatened to marginalize Warren. She needs to break out as THE alternative to Sanders. She has the manner so far tonight of someone who senses her campaign is on the knife’s edge.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
