We’re 10 minutes in, and Bloomberg is getting rocked. Elizabeth Warren got it going with a withering fusillade on Bloomberg’s treatment of women. Quickly, everyone else piled on.

Bloomberg, for his part, did not take visible offense to Warren’s attack lines, and didn’t immediately respond. When he had a chance to respond later, he let the charges against him for mistreating women go unanswered.

You knew it would be a tough night for Bloomberg, but wow.