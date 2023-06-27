Latest
Help Us Get to 4,000 Contributors and $400,000

By
|
June 27, 2023 2:54 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
As I mentioned this morning, we’re entering the final lap in our drive. And we really need to hit our goal. Right now the $400,000 and 4,000 individual contributors milestones are coming into view. Please help us hit these critical milestones as we make our way toward hitting our critical goal for the drive. Especially if you’ve been putting it off, make today the day. Just click right here.

Late Update: Currently at $369,744, hoping we can clear $370,000 momentarily and pass $380,000 tonight. (Yes, I’m trying out for your local PBS station, I guess.)

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
