Ummm … What’s Going on In North Carolina?

Let me give you a brief update on a story out of North Carolina, or rather rumors out of North Carolina. Because it’s really nothing more than rumors. But it could be real and could be a pretty big deal. We’re told that CNN is about to publish a story that is likely to, or could, knock Lt Gov. Mark Robinson out of the governor’s race in North Carolina. That’s pretty stunning because Robinson is a freakshow candidate even in the broader menagerie of GOP freakshow candidates. Hunter Walker had an early jump on his freak flag in this story from a year and a half ago. That raises the question of what could possibly be so bad, so insane, outrageous or criminal that it would knock him out of the race. The rumors suggest something of a sexual nature. There already was a story a couple week ago claiming, over Robinson’s denials, that Robinson was a regular at porn-shop viewing booths in the ’90s and early 2000s. So what could it possibly be? And don’t forget that a major shakeup at the top of the ticket in North Carolina could conceivably impact the winner of the presidential election.

So everyone is aflutter. There are reports that Robinson has canceled appearances today, that he’s going to go on CNN to defend himself. So yeah, that’s where we are. And add to that that my understanding is that today is the absolute last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race in North Carolina. Apparently ballots are printed and set to go out. So whatever happens Robinson’s name will apparently be on the ballot. But — if I’m understanding this right — if he dropped out of the race today a vote for him would actually go to whoever the state party chose to replace him.

I need to stress here that the deals of the deadlines and such I’m just pulling together now. So leave open the possibilities that there are technical issues on that part of this which I either have wrong or which are more complicated.

Let me add some slight suspicion I have about this. I assume this is all as it appears: a bombshell story is coming and rumors about it are seeping out. What has me a bit suspicious is that all the news appears to be originating with Republican or right-wing publications. That’s not totally surprising because he’s radioactive and they’ve wanted him gone forever — a sentiment that is probably especially shared by the Trump campaign. But the way the news is bubbling out, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is North Carolina Republicans and the Trump campaign basically trying to manifest the story into existence. Maybe CNN or some other publication is working on or sitting on a story. And with the big deadline today they’re trying to speed up the process or in some other way scare Robinson out of the race. I know nothing behind the scenes on this. This is just me trying to interpret what the different players here are doing. Because that part of it is at least a little odd.

Anyway, that’s the story, or at least it’s the rumors which may amount to or herald a soon-to-be-published story. And as I noted this wouldn’t just be yet another MAGA Republican flameout. Given the potential impact on the presidential race in North Carolina, it could make history.