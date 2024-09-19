Listen To This: The Post-Debate Universe

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh break down the state of the race post-Kamala Harris’ debate dominance.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh break down the state of the race post-Kamala Harris’ debate dominance.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Let me give you a brief update on a story out of North Carolina, or rather rumors out of North…
I continue to have what I guess I would call a mild confidence that not just the Trump campaign but…
For reasons that are not altogether clear, a ton of polls came out overnight. Just in Pennsylvania alone, for example,…