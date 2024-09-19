One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Actual Springfield Ohio Story Is Pretty Different from What You’ve Heard

September 19, 2024 12:03 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 16: A mural of Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley is pictured on September 16, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield, home to a large Haitian community, was thrust into the national spotlight after former President Donald Trump made claims during the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing members of the immigrant community of eating the pets of local residents. The claims, which have since been called into question, have been circulating online and in the news media, and in the days following the debate local institutions have faced multiple bomb threats.

I continue to have what I guess I would call a mild confidence that not just the Trump campaign but some amount of the political press is missing the political valence of the situation in Springfield, Ohio — the point I alluded to in this post from yesterday. But I want to zoom in on one aspect of the story. Trump and Vance are obviously telling a really lurid and ugly story about half-savage outsiders being foisted on a town of hard-working Americans from the Heartland. But even a lot of the non-far-right coverage has operated on the assumption that either the federal government or some outside entity has essentially resettled a large community of refugees in this one city. But that’s not really what happened here at all. The influx of immigrants into the city is actually a direct result of economic redevelopment plans devised by local leaders, most of whom are Republicans.

