Actual Springfield Ohio Story Is Pretty Different from What You’ve Heard

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 16: A mural of Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley is pictured on September 16, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield, home to a large Haitian community, was thrust into the national spotlight after former President Donald Trump made claims during the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing members of the immigrant community of eating the pets of local residents. The claims, which have since been called into question, have been circulating online and in the news media, and in the days following the debate local institutions have faced multiple bomb threats. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

