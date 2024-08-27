Different Language, Same Story

As we’ve discussed countless times, in Trump’s world there are dominators and the dominated. There’s no in between. And Trump has spent a month in the bad category.
Your column on Trump today made me think of the “baby in diapers” parlance he uses as a go-to insult. To him, nothing is worse than being a helpless baby. He called Rudy a helpless baby for not forcefully defending him in the press and told him they “took your diaper off right there.”
I googled the WaPo column below for more examples and there are plenty of YouTube clips along the same lines.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but using the language and metrics Trump understands, one could say that when Biden dropped out of the race, Trump cried like a little baby and begged to be let out of his debate commitment. Comparing the polls and crowd sizes, Kamala Harris is practically taking his diaper off right there for all to see. Now his advisors are treating him like a little baby that needs to be changed too, trying to manage him and keep him on track.
He has to be perceiving himself this way given developments since July 21. After almost a year of being beat up by the justice system, he surely thought he was about to dominate Biden in November and go on to vanquish all of his enemies (remember the incredibly hubristic Vance choice?), then this happens……It must be tremendously galling.
