Different Language, Same Story

As we’ve discussed countless times, in Trump’s world there are dominators and the dominated. There’s no in between. And Trump has spent a month in the bad category.

Your column on Trump today made me think of the “baby in diapers” parlance he uses as a go-to insult. To him, nothing is worse than being a helpless baby. He called Rudy a helpless baby for not forcefully defending him in the press and told him they “took your diaper off right there.” I googled the WaPo column below for more examples and there are plenty of YouTube clips along the same lines.