DOGE Lands at NEH

DOGE has made landfall at the National Endowment for the Humanities. They are demanding roughly $175 million out of an annual grant budget of just over $200 million and fire about 80% of state. In internal conversations the new bosses apparently speak of “select opportunities” soon to be offered to favored organizations. That sounds to me like we might be looking at new grants to Breitbart and such but perhaps I’m just being alarmist. The DOGE commissar assigned to NEH is Justin Fox.