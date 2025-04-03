DOGE Lands at NEH

DOGE has made landfall at the National Endowment for the Humanities. They are demanding roughly $175 million out of an annual grant budget of just over $200 million and fire about 80% of state. In internal conversations the new bosses apparently speak of “select opportunities” soon to be offered to favored organizations. That sounds to me like we might be looking at new grants to Breitbart and such but perhaps I’m just being alarmist. The DOGE commissar assigned to NEH is Justin Fox.
Latest
7 hours agoA Judge Does What He Can: Corrupt Bargain To Hang Over Eric Adams No Longer
11 hours agoSupreme Court Hears Red State Attempt To Block Poor People From Planned Parenthood
13 hours agoSchiff Will Place Hold On Ed Martin Nom Citing ‘Demolished’ Firewalls Between WH And DOJ
1 day agoCory Booker Just Gave The Longest Speech In The History of The US Senate
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 2, 2025 6:43 p.m.
Two thoughts on today’s tariffs. I could get into the substance of the decision. But I think that goes without…
-
|April 2, 2025 5:20 p.m.
Chicago is … where Josh and Kate are headed for the next live show! Chicago was the leading vote-getter in…
-
|April 2, 2025 4:03 p.m.
So is Elon really out, as the White House is claiming to beltway news outlets? Don’t bet on it. First…