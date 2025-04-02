Musk ‘Stepping Back’? Don’t Bet on It.

Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

So is Elon really out, as the White House is claiming to beltway news outlets? Don’t bet on it.

First of all, he’s almost certainly not leaving DOGE.

Second of all, it would hardly matter if he did. He’ll keep running DOGE even if he nominally steps aside. Remember that at least in terms of what his minions are telling federal judges he doesn’t even run it now. The entire entity is run by his deputies and powered by the fear of his money and his power. He couldn’t stop running it without dismantling it. And of course neither is going to happen.