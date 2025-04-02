My Kind of Town

Chicago is … where Josh and Kate are headed for the next live show! Chicago was the leading vote-getter in our poll asking you where we should head next, with 23.5% of the vote.

The live show will be Wednesday, May 14th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 4th at 10 a.m. Eastern. If you are a Prime member, you’ll receive an email with discounted tickets.

We hope you’ll came hang out with us for a few hours. In addition to the the live edition of the Josh Marshall Podcast featuring Kate Riga, there will be a Q&A session and a cocktail hour after the show where you can chat with our podcasters and other TPMers as well.