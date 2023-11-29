Decision Time

One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

November 29, 2023 12:56 p.m.
KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 29: Hamas' military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades are present as the prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States of America, Egypt and Qatar, continues in Kh... KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 29: Hamas' military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades are present as the prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States of America, Egypt and Qatar, continues in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS

I wanted to flag to your attention this post by John Ganz, someone who, if you’re not familiar with him, is well worth becoming familiar with. Ganz and I see the questions about Israel, the Palestinians and Zionism differently. Indeed I disagree with the title of the post I’m sending you to. But what is most important in writing, especially in commentary, is not that it be “right” but that it be illuminating. Reading what is “right” is often reading a more polished version of what we already think — the utility of which is limited. Ganz manages to approach these questions with insight as well as texture and elegance, no simple feat.

On that matter of disagreement, I want to note something about what I have written on this issue. If you read carefully, I seldom make positive arguments for any particular position or question on this topic. I tend to point up what I see as disconnects or inconsistencies in pat arguments and responses. This is partly temperamental. I don’t like making arguments or claims that aren’t packaged with strong and concrete defenses. It’s also because with all the internal media and imagery there’s a huge amount of what is going on that we simply don’t know. One such question is whether Israel’s retaliation in response to the October 7th massacres is justified.

