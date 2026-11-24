As I write this morning, NVIDIA stock has given up roughly half of yesterday’s Jensen Restoration surge — 40 points up and 19 points down, if you’re keeping score at home. Obviously, today’s single-day fall is no more definitive than yesterday’s surge. At a minimum, though, it reflects second-day realizations that there were reasons Jensen Huang was booted in the first place: the multiple investigations noted here yesterday and all the unknowns that go with them. It will take some time to see how this gambit shakes out in terms of NVIDIA’s stock price. But everything we’ve seen so far points in the direction of an extraordinary, brute-force use of presidential power to engineer a result with decidedly short-term and evanescent gains.
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