Okay, not doing one of these every day now. But this Jensen Huang thing just demanded a quick explainer. Can Donald Trump still command the tides? Can he command the Jensen Huang spy scandal to end? Probably not! Trump and the INVIDIA board have made themselves hostages to fortune on the assumption that Trump is still all powerful even as his power is clearly ebbing. Napoleon returned to power after he escaped from Elba too. But not for long.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Trump Says He Promised Nvidia’s Board That the US Government Would Not Investigate Jensen Huang
11.23.26 | 6:02 pm
Unsanctioned
White House Plots Grand Cover-up of Trump II Corruption and Lawlessness
11.23.26 | 11:03 am
News
Curtis Is Convinced Vought’s Top Deputy Will Uphold GAO’s ‘Independence,’ Because He Promised
11.23.26 | 10:11 am
News
Even a Midterms Bloodbath Can’t Make MAGA Soften on Mass Deportations
11.23.26 | 9:38 am