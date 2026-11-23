Okay, not doing one of these every day now. But this Jensen Huang thing just demanded a quick explainer. Can Donald Trump still command the tides? Can he command the Jensen Huang spy scandal to end? Probably not! Trump and the INVIDIA board have made themselves hostages to fortune on the assumption that Trump is still all powerful even as his power is clearly ebbing. Napoleon returned to power after he escaped from Elba too. But not for long.