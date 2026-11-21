If you’re a long time TPM Reader you’ll know we have a special place in our hearts for members of Congress who have mystery buyers buy their houses for wildly more than their worth. So we put together this quick explainer about the breaking story about Rep. Elise Stefanik’s mystery home buyer.
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