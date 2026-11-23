If you haven’t heard yet, the NVIDIA board just announced this morning that it has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO of the company. This comes 11 days after his ouster and after almost as many days in which the board and its interim CEO said there was no consideration of restoring him to power. Critically, in its press release, the board said it had “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

Needless to say this certainly means Donald J. Trump.

It’s important to remember that NVIDIA’s board is made up of NVIDIA investors and longtime friends of Jensen Huang. So in many ways it’s less surprising that they reinstated him than it is that they ousted him in the first place. It’s really important to remember that in business terms these are like Huang’s best friends and decades-long colleagues.

What stands out most clearly in this decision, however, is that whatever Donald Trump or his reps told the NVIDIA board, the question of Huang’s relationship with suspected spy Alice Huang, his role in chip smuggling into China and the new SEC investigation into NVIDIA’s accounting practices all remain either unknowns or ongoing. Indeed, just this morning we have clear-cut evidence that Trump knew about Huang’s reinstatement well before it was announced to markets. And now we have news that Trump literally dialed into the board meeting to insist that Huang be resinstated. The board is signing on to a lot of conceivable future liability.

Given Trump’s approach to these things I would assume that in addition to threatening the board he promised future pardons for Huang and likely the board as well. I don’t think we can rule out the possibility that those pardons have already been issued. (Pardons don’t have to be announced.) The more probable and immediate action is that we can assume Trump has now effectively shut down any ongoing investigation of Huang and/or NVIDIA, both on the spying/smuggling front and also the SEC/accounting front. Yet as a news story, as a story about Silicon Valley, Trump is no longer the sole investigator, the sole “decider,” to quote George W. Bush’s memorable phrase. There’s Congress. There are future administrations. Trump has the pardon power. But that touches criminality at the federal level rather than enforcement actions or anything outside federal law. It also doesn’t control reality. Juang either did things or he didn’t. NVIDIA’s accounting is either solid or it isn’t.

All of that remains hostage to fortune. We can’t rule out the possibility that Huang’s original termination was just a wild overreaching by the board, if not necessarily on substance than at least what he and the board could weather. But at the moment it looks like a test of Donald Trump’s ability to command the tide to stop rising, even as his real and actual powers are rapidly diminishing.