BREAKING … Or At Least Something Josh Is Obsessing About

So after my last update below, new reports from TPM Readers have confirmed that the Mailer Storm overwhelming the mailboxes of partisan Democrats in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia are all coming from a single zip code in Jacksonville, Florida (32204) and presumably a single vendor. This notwithstanding the fact that they are all going out as sent from the respective Republican parties of the respective states. That’s not terribly strange in itself. Direct mail is a national business. It’s actually not okay to use state parties, which have preferential mail rates, as pure passthroughs, but I’m told it’s a widespread practice and rules against it are basically unenforced. The one exception may be the mailers going out in Pennsylvania. The mailers all the same in every state. But the ones in Pennsylvania are the only ones that are from a state party committee rather than the state party and their ‘nonprofit indicia’ mark does not include the the zip code they are mailed from.