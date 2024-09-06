Latest
3 hours ago
Judge Delays Trump’s New York Sentencing Until After Election
23 hours ago
Chutkan Will Let Jack Smith Make New Immunity Arguments, Possibly With New Evidence
1 day ago
Arizona SoS Office: CPAC Request To Monitor Drop Boxes Akin To ‘Arsonist Calling The Fire Department’
1 day ago
Judge Chutkan Fights Trump Attempt To Spin Immunity Decision As Automatic Win

BREAKING … Or At Least Something Josh Is Obsessing About

By
|
September 6, 2024 4:42 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

So after my last update below, new reports from TPM Readers have confirmed that the Mailer Storm overwhelming the mailboxes of partisan Democrats in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia are all coming from a single zip code in Jacksonville, Florida (32204) and presumably a single vendor. This notwithstanding the fact that they are all going out as sent from the respective Republican parties of the respective states. That’s not terribly strange in itself. Direct mail is a national business. It’s actually not okay to use state parties, which have preferential mail rates, as pure passthroughs, but I’m told it’s a widespread practice and rules against it are basically unenforced. The one exception may be the mailers going out in Pennsylvania. The mailers all the same in every state. But the ones in Pennsylvania are the only ones that are from a state party committee rather than the state party and their ‘nonprofit indicia’ mark does not include the the zip code they are mailed from.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: