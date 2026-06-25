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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace ... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS

You’ve now probably seen news that Trump plans to use the U.S. Postal Service as a key part of his war on the 2026 midterm. Specifically, according to testimony Wednesday from Postmaster General David Steiner, if a state doesn’t hand over its absentee and/or voter list to the federal government, the post office simply won’t deliver that state’s ballots. This morning a court blocked aspects of the policy.

Lets start by saying this is blatantly anti-constitutional, though of course it’s possible that the corrupt Supreme Court will allow it.

But this front in Trump’s war against the 2026 election is illustrative of a number of critical factors in the challenge before us.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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