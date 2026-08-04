Editors' Blog

Trump Is Conceding a Hormuz Tolling Regime to Iran

by
08.04.26 | 9:48 am
A smartphone displays the MarineTraffic app showing a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz with a satellite view of the strait in the background, in Creteil, France, on April 8, 2026. The United States and Iran have ... A smartphone displays the MarineTraffic app showing a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz with a satellite view of the strait in the background, in Creteil, France, on April 8, 2026. The United States and Iran have reached a diplomatic agreement reopening this strategic waterway to international maritime navigation. (Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS

President Trump is now demanding that Iran reach a deal with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz as soon as today or face devastating attacks from the United States. On its face, you can put this in the same bucket of Trump’s last six months: threats about ending Iranian civilization or committing various war crimes or whatever. But this is actually an example of how deep a hole the U.S. is now in, and how rapidly it’s sliding into conceding a system of post-war Iranian tolls on the Strait as a given.

What Iran and Oman are negotiating is an interim agreement in which they will jointly manage a system of tolls (calling them “service fees”) over what is an international waterway. The White House would certainly point out that this is a temporary rather than a permanent deal. But something so fundamental conceded in a provisional or temporary agreement is seldom withdrawn in a final accord. The mix of control and revenue this provides to Iran amounts to a massive strategic gain from the war Trump began back in February. But it seems well on the way to becoming a given in U.S. post-war plans.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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