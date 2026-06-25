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Judge Blocks Key Portions of Trump’s Attempt to Take Over Mail-In Voting for Half the States

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06.25.26 | 3:09 pm
US President Donald Trump displays an executive order he signed cracking down on mail-in voting ahead of midterm elections in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. President Donald ... US President Donald Trump displays an executive order he signed cracking down on mail-in voting ahead of midterm elections in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. President Donald Trump on March 31 signed an order seeking to crack down on mail-in voting, escalating his push to restrict a popular way of casting ballots in US elections. Trump's executive order follows repeated attacks by the 79-year-old Republican on US elections, based on his disproven conspiracy theories about supposed cheating by his Democratic opponents. It was unclear whether Trump has authority to impose the measures and legal challenges were almost certain, with a possible final decision being left to the Supreme Court. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the crux of President Donald Trump’s March executive order, which ordered the creation of a federal citizen list and dictated to whom the Postal Service can send absentee ballots.

Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee in Massachusetts, found that those components of the order exceed the president’s power and enjoined them for the plaintiff states. Those states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Josh Shapiro in his official capacity as Governor of Pennsylvania.

A group of red states intervened on the Trump administration’s side. 

The Trump administration argued that the blue and purple states don’t yet have standing to challenge the order, because it hasn’t yet been implemented. A Trump appointee in Washington D.C. agreed with that argument in a late May ruling.

Talwani was less amenable. 

“Defendants and Intervenors are incorrect. Plaintiff States are actively working to conduct primary, special, and general elections,” she wrote. “The EO has ordered administrative agencies to take action in the coming months that has already required Plaintiff States to respond given the practical nature of an election cycle.” 

Postmaster General David Steiner testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, saying that in accordance with its proposed rule, the Postal Service would not deliver absentee ballots to states that don’t hand over voter and citizenship information to be compiled into some kind of federal list. 

“Congress, consistent with the Constitution, has left that authority to the States alone,” Talwani wrote. “Accordingly, the creation of the Confirmed Citizen Lists is ultra vires because the President lacks any authority to compile voter lists for each State.”

 “The Constitution reserves the power to determine voter eligibility to the States alone,” she added. “Neither the Executive Branch nor Congress may interfere with this power.” 

The executive order has been challenged in multiple federal courts and most of it has been blocked, at least for now. 

Read the ruling here:  

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of The TPM Show.
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Notable Replies

  1. Fascists never give up. They just try new ways to achieve their goals.

    “Antifa, We Hardly Knew Ye!”

  2. As long as SCROTUS doesn’t invoke the shadow docket to let the EO stand until it gets sorted out in court years from now, this is good news.

  3. "Postmaster General David Steiner testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, saying that in accordance with its proposed rule, the Postal Service would not deliver absentee ballots to states that don’t hand over voter and citizenship information to be compiled into some kind of federal list. "
    … … … … …
    Where in the Constitution does it give power to the Post Office to determine who is a citizen and who is not. Further… by what law can the Post Office decide who can and cannot vote? Years ago I voted at polling places, not a post office. Now that I am disabled an do not own a car I am dependent on friends to drive me to my county recorder’s office as I cannot trust the post office with my ballot

  4. Avatar for mymy mymy says:

    And another federal judge in DC barred him from compiling his “certified “ voters list two days ago.

  5. I am really tired of journalists taking Trump Executive Orders as seriously as they do. An Executive Order can’t overturn anything in the Constitution. Period. Full Stop.

    Journalists should lead with that simple observation.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

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