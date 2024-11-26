One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

A Funny Thing Happened on The Way To Your Phone: Thinking About Bluesky

 Member Newsletter
November 26, 2024 1:55 p.m.
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 17: In this photo illustration a man looks at the post by Donald Trump about Taylor Swift endorsing Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the online social media and soci... BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 17: In this photo illustration a man looks at the post by Donald Trump about Taylor Swift endorsing Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the online social media and social networking Truth Social displayed on a smart phone on September 17, 2024 in Bath, England. Taylor Swift posted her support to her 283 million followers with a picture of her holding a cat after the vice president finished her debate with Donald Trump on ABC News. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter two years ago, those who despise his evolving mix of predatory trolling, stunted emotional development and right-wing extremism have been hoping for an alternative. There was “Post”; Meta got into the act with “Threads”; another entity of at first uncertain origins actually got its start with one of Twitter’s former CEOs, Jack Dorsey. That was Bluesky. There was also Mastodon, a sort of Linux of social media networks. Part of the problem there was that you may not be familiar enough with Linux to understand the analogy. And if you do, you’re part of a potential community not nearly big enough to sustain a mass adoption social media platform. Each in succession thoroughly failed to dislodge or even make much of a dent in Twitter’s disordered and Frankensteinian dominance. It’s the power of network effects. Everyone can want to leave (or at least a big chunk of users can want that) and yet everyone is simultaneously trapped. It’s a collective action problem.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: