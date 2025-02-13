Defiance in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his lawyer Alex Spiro exit federal court after his arraignment on bribery and fraud charges on September 27, 2024 in New York City. Damian William...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his lawyer Alex Spiro exit federal court after his arraignment on bribery and fraud charges on September 27, 2024 in New York City. Damian Williams US attorney for the Southern District of New York delineated charges against Adams at a press conference on Wednesday. Williams stated that Adams received, and failed to report improper gifts totaling over 100,000 dollars as well as receiving lavish trips abroad from Turkish officials in order to pressure FDNY officials to expedite the opening of the new Turkish embassy in spite of safety problems. The indictment purports that this type of coverup activity dates back over a decade to when Adams was the Brooklyn Borough President. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

