One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Defiance in New York

 Member Newsletter
February 13, 2025 2:54 p.m.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his lawyer Alex Spiro exit federal court after his arraignment on bribery and fraud charges on September 27, 2024 in New York City. Damian William... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his lawyer Alex Spiro exit federal court after his arraignment on bribery and fraud charges on September 27, 2024 in New York City. Damian Williams US attorney for the Southern District of New York delineated charges against Adams at a press conference on Wednesday. Williams stated that Adams received, and failed to report improper gifts totaling over 100,000 dollars as well as receiving lavish trips abroad from Turkish officials in order to pressure FDNY officials to expedite the opening of the new Turkish embassy in spite of safety problems. The indictment purports that this type of coverup activity dates back over a decade to when Adams was the Brooklyn Borough President. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) MORE LESS

The acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, has submitted her resignation to Attorney General Pam Bondi, an implicit refusal to seek the dismissal of charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, as Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered her to do on Monday. I’ve noted several times over recent days that despite that order, which most people — including me, before this was flagged to me — thought ended the matter, the dismissal hadn’t actually been carried out. A motion to dismiss should have shown up in the trial docket. But it wasn’t. And, as I noted, that suggested they couldn’t find someone in the New York office (SDNY) to carry it out.

Now we have our answer.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: