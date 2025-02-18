First IRS, Now DOGE Busts Its Way Into the Social Security Administration

Hard to keep track of precisely what’s happening at these different agencies. But we just got through the headlines about DOGE demanding access to literally everybody’s and every companies’ tax returns at the IRS. It seems like they now have that access, though we don’t know that for certain. (We’re basically entirely dependent on leaks since DOGE works entirely in secret.) Now news just broke that the DOGErs appear to have busted their way into the Social Security Administration, forcing the resignation of the acting commissioner, Michelle King, when she resisted their demands to give DOGE access to the Agency’s most sensitive government records.

According to the Post, the DOGErs or, nominally, President Trump had to pass over “dozens of other senior executives who sat higher on the agency’s leadership hierarchy” until they found a guy named Leland Dudek who had apparently been talking up DOGE on social media and thus seemed up for playing ball.

DOGE’s apparent entry into the Social Security Administration comes after Elon Musk repeatedly and falsely claimed that a substantial amount of the $1.6 trillion Social Security pays out every year goes to fraud or dead people.