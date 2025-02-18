Latest
13 hours ago
GOP Sens Worried About Trump’s NIH Cuts Turn To Limp Public Negotiations With RFK, Trump
14 hours ago
Trump Official Destroying USAID Secretly Met With Christian Nationalists Abroad In Defiance Of US Policy
3 days ago
Two Jan. 6 Boosters Are Now Trump Appointees Strangling USAID From The Inside
3 days ago
Inside The ‘Bizarre’ Meeting Where DOGE Requested ‘Extensive System Access’ At IRS 

First IRS, Now DOGE Busts Its Way Into the Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Social Security Administration announced recipie... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Social Security Administration announced recipients will receive an annual cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, the largest increase since 1982. The larger increase is aimed at helping to offset rising inflation. (Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 17, 2025 8:13 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Hard to keep track of precisely what’s happening at these different agencies. But we just got through the headlines about DOGE demanding access to literally everybody’s and every companies’ tax returns at the IRS. It seems like they now have that access, though we don’t know that for certain. (We’re basically entirely dependent on leaks since DOGE works entirely in secret.) Now news just broke that the DOGErs appear to have busted their way into the Social Security Administration, forcing the resignation of the acting commissioner, Michelle King, when she resisted their demands to give DOGE access to the Agency’s most sensitive government records.

According to the Post, the DOGErs or, nominally, President Trump had to pass over “dozens of other senior executives who sat higher on the agency’s leadership hierarchy” until they found a guy named Leland Dudek who had apparently been talking up DOGE on social media and thus seemed up for playing ball.

DOGE’s apparent entry into the Social Security Administration comes after Elon Musk repeatedly and falsely claimed that a substantial amount of the $1.6 trillion Social Security pays out every year goes to fraud or dead people.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: