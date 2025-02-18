Latest
Another Prominent Fed Prosecutor Resigns In Protest Of Trump Admin Political Interference
GOP Sens Worried About Trump’s NIH Cuts Turn To Limp Public Negotiations With RFK, Trump
Trump Official Destroying USAID Secretly Met With Christian Nationalists Abroad In Defiance Of US Policy
Two Jan. 6 Boosters Are Now Trump Appointees Strangling USAID From The Inside

How It’s Going

By
|
February 18, 2025 2:53 p.m.
Was getting a read out a short time ago about firings at CMS (the agency that runs Medicare and Medicaid). The cuts run deep. And giving how much of the health care economy runs through these programs that’s of course worrisome. But the most telling detail is one I’ve heard from numerous other agencies. The people actually running the agency don’t actually know how many people have been fired or who they are. If you’re in charge of and responsible for running the place you really need to know that. But as in other agencies they’re having to piece that together by doing things like seeing whose emails have been turned off or just asking them. Did you get fired? You? Can someone ask Lori if she got fired? Imagine running an agency and finding out that there had been widespread terminations but not being given any details about who they are or how many there are. That’s pretty straightforward sabotage.

