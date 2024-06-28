One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

A Few Thoughts on Last Night

A few thoughts on last night’s debate and the fallout, presented as a series of items. Last night really sucked. Someone said to me that it brought feelings of déjà vu for election night 2016. You’re sitting there and the thing you were afraid of but didn’t think was actually possible is happening. And you can blink your eyes and it doesn’t stop happening. I had that same feeling. I’ve had various people write in and say, “You don’t get it, Josh,” in response to things I wrote last night or said on the pod — “It was physically uncomfortable for me to watch.” “I was horrified.” “I wanted to throw up.” All I can say to this is, it was really, really unpleasant for me, too. I just don’t talk or write that way. It royally sucked.