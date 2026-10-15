Cafe

Trump’s Move to Rename Artificial Intelligence to ‘Super Intelligence’ is About Much More Than It Seems

by
10.15.26 | 3:41 pm
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (top R) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2... SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (top R) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. The gathering comes quickly after tech giant OpenAI's cancellation of the release of its newest model due to safety concerns, and a series of revelations that the technology had gone rogue. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

This article is part of Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.

President Trump has in recent days doubled down on a September executive order, rebranding Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Super Intelligence (SI). Those unwilling to embrace his preferred terminology — “the highly accepted new and more accurate term,” as he described it on Truth Social — would be deemed “THE ENEMY!” The whole thing may seem on first glance to be silly or innocuous. In reality, however, the rebranding of AI to SI isn’t just about nomenclature. 

Trump has waded into a debate on what the ultimate outcome of AI may be: one in which the world, because of AI, becomes a utopia, or one in which the world becomes a dystopia due to AI.

Beneath the debate over artificial intelligence sits a bigger question about where the technology is going. “Superintelligence” marks the point where AI stops merely matching or beating humans at specific tasks. It describes machines that outthink the best human minds in nearly every field, from reasoning and planning to scientific discovery and problem-solving.

Silicon Valley has broadly divided into two schools over what that transition would mean. On one side are the techno-optimists and accelerationists, represented by figures such as Marc Andreessen and, in a more qualified way, Peter Thiel, who see increasingly powerful AI as a means of breaking technological stagnation and producing extraordinary advances in science, productivity and human prosperity. Andreessen has gone so far as to describe AI as a “universal problem solver,” while Thiel has argued that AI could finally reaccelerate technological and economic progress after decades of relative stagnation. In this view, AI, as it becomes superintelligence, means we are, in simple terms, moving towards a utopian society.

The other school sees doomsday. Its clearest voices are Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares, whose recent book carries an intentionally unambiguous title: “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies.” They argue that creating an intelligence vastly greater than our own before solving the problem of controlling it could result in human extinction. That concern extends well beyond them. Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, two pioneers of modern artificial intelligence, are among hundreds of researchers and technology leaders who have publicly warned, as I recently did, that mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be treated alongside threats such as nuclear war.

The underlying fear is remarkably simple: humanity has never created an intelligence greater than its own. If a superintelligent system develops goals that diverge from ours — or simply pursues objectives in ways its creators never anticipated — we may discover too late that being its creator does not make us its master. For this school, “superintelligence” does not evoke abundance or technological liberation. It evokes the possibility of doomsday.

At September’s United Nations General Assembly meeting, President Trump shunned the idea of global standards and regulations. In doing so, he has firmly planted himself in the camp of the utopians who see regulation, especially by a multilateral organization, as choking off the possibility of a utopian techno-state. There are several implications of Trump’s push towards superintelligence but three are especially important to consider.

First, preemptively rebranding AI as “superintelligence” normalizes the danger. When the White House, federal agencies, and the largest tech companies talk about superintelligence as something America should build and lead, the debate shifts. The question is no longer whether to build it. The question becomes how to win the race.

Second, it speeds up that race. Trump says America cannot “stifle” AI because it is ahead of China and must maintain that advantage. For anyone who believes uncontrolled superintelligence could end civilization, this is the nightmare: two great powers convinced they cannot afford to slow down.

Third, it takes some of the force out of the warning. AI safety advocates spent years using “superintelligence” to describe a future threshold carrying potentially existential risks. Trump now uses it as an optimistic label for technologies that already exist. Indeed, his executive order temporarily defines “Super Intelligence” as the very technologies already covered by the federal definition of artificial intelligence. If that usage sticks, saying “superintelligence is coming” no longer sounds quite like an alarm. The president has already declared that its era has arrived.

And then there is Elon Musk. Few people illustrate the tension better. Musk has spent years warning that advanced AI could pose an existential threat to humanity. Yet when Trump inaugurated his “Era of Super Intelligence,” Musk was standing right next to the president. In October, Musk went further, pledging to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. 

That does not necessarily mean Musk has abandoned his warnings. But it does illustrate how dramatically the politics surrounding those warnings have changed. The question for the doomer camp may no longer simply be whether humanity should create superintelligence. It may be what influence their warnings can retain now that the United States government has made achieving utopia through superintelligence a matter of national ambition.

Jason Blazakis is a professor of practice at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS), where he also serves as the Director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC). He is also a Senior Fellow at the Soufan Center.
7
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Second, it speeds up that race. Trump says America cannot “stifle” AI because it is ahead of China and must maintain that advantage. For anyone who believes uncontrolled superintelligence could end civilization, this is the nightmare: two great powers convinced they cannot afford to slow down.

    There never seems to be an actual delineation of what AI brings to the table that we are supposed to be competing over. What is it that is at risk if they slow down?

  2. Avatar for jmacaz jmacaz says:

    Why does it matter what it’s called… this is just a distraction from the probable issues that will occur at some point (likely accidental, not intentional) from computer based actions.

  3. Avatar for kwb kwb says:

    Crypto, Super AI, the future is not what it used to be. Patriots and Deep Thinkers and Super AI building the authoritarian new world state. We already know the answer is 42 and Doc. Frankenstein is still working in the lab.

  4. What it brings to the table, done right, is an essentially seamless form of economic, industrial, and social control. Which is what the US, China, and to a lesser extent Russia (they control things the traditional way) are seeking at this point. The thought is that whomever can get their populace cranking with 95% efficiency on solving the big problems (mostly about which pockets get the money) will be leading a cabal that seeks world and ultimately galactic domination. This ain’t about Communism vs Capitalism any more.

  5. Artificial intelligence is the correct term. The primary definition of artificial, according to Merriam-Webster, is “made, produced, or done by humans, especially to seem like something natural.”

    The most salient fact about AI is that it is artificial, i.e. man-made, not occurring naturally. The term makes clear this essential fact, the most important thing to know about AI.

    As for “super intelligence”, it sounds like something from a comic book and means next to nothing.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

1 more reply

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for mramsey Avatar for williamv Avatar for darrtown Avatar for jmacaz Avatar for justruss Avatar for kwb

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Wisconsin Election Officials Forced to Issue Guidance About How to Deal With Fed Agents at Polls
10.15.26 | 5:21 pm
News
The Omar Case Encapsulates MAGA’s Attack on Citizenship
10.15.26 | 4:20 pm
The Franchise
Federal Judge Finally Invalidates DOJ’s Nationwide Voter Roll Crusade Just Weeks Out From the Midterms
10.15.26 | 2:05 pm